Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $375.00

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 384 ($5.02), with a volume of 36578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($5.15).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.76.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

