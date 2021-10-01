Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,015.44 ($13.27) and last traded at GBX 1,018 ($13.30). 364,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 514,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($13.35).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,061.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 918.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.