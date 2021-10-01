Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.20 and a twelve month high of C$17.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.11.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

