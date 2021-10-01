DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,109 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,162 shares of company stock valued at $38,559,889 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

