DRW Securities LLC Invests $347,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 77,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $5,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $83.52. 51,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

