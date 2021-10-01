DRW Securities LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $108.44. 9,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.