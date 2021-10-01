DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $154,587,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $136,749,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,976,000 after buying an additional 1,002,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 245,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

