DRW Securities LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $386.62. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.33.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

