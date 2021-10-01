DRW Securities LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,029. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

