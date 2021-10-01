DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Shares of DSDVY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.72. 16,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

