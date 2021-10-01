DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $111.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,349. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $122.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3,933.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,824,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

