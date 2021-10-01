DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.08.
Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.62. 10,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,349. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
