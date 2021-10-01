DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.62. 10,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,349. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

