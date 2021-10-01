Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report sales of $150.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $607.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $613.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $734.45 million, with estimates ranging from $723.90 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 2,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,309. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,389 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

