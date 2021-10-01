Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.48. 11,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

