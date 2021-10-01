eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

eGain stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,871. The firm has a market cap of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth $116,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

