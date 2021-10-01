EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Up 292.6% in September

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHAVE stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,667. EHAVE has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Get EHAVE alerts:

EHAVE Company Profile

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.