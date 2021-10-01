Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $889.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,807. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

