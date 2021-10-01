Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,213 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.25 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.