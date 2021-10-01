Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 44,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,481,966 shares.The stock last traded at $137.43 and had previously closed at $133.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

