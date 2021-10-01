eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $14,201.38 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $14,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.60. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. Analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 8.3% during the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in eMagin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.