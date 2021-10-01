EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,242.62

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,242.62 ($16.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,414 ($18.47). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,402 ($18.32), with a volume of 62,277 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £887.62 million and a P/E ratio of 30.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,367.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

