Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 67,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,292. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

