Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $59,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

