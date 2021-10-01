Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.18.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$50.46 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.35. The firm has a market cap of C$102.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

