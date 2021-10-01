Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.94).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.55 ($13.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.45 and its 200-day moving average is €10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion and a PE ratio of -165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €11.42 ($13.43).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

