Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ESVIF stock remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,812. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.02.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

