Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Belden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after buying an additional 78,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after buying an additional 146,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

