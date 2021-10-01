Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 882 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

