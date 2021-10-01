Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

