Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $383,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 439,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 219,583 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 92.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197,885 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,503 shares of company stock worth $6,299,296.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $33.54 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

