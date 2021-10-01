Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,988 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,890,000 after acquiring an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.