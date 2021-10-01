Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 604 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 556,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BLW opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

