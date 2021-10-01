Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

In other news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

