EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWVCF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get EnWave alerts:

NWVCF stock remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,628. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.