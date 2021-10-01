Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 16.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 34.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 2.24. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

