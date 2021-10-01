Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $219.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.74 and a 200-day moving average of $283.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

