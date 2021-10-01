Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $210,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

