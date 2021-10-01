Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

