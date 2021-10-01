Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $297.10 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.