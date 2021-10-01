Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

