Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.02 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

