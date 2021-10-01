Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,411,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

