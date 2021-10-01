Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion.

