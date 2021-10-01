Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.