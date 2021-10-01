Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.