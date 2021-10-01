Ergoteles LLC Invests $947,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

