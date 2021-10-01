Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 79.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 198,130 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 207,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 116,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 460,790 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.17 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

