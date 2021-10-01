Ergoteles LLC Sells 12,021 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ergoteles LLC cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $125.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

