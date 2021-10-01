Ergoteles LLC Sells 12,174 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

