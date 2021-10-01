Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Stephens increased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

